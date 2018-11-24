Kris Letang back in lineup for Penguins against Islanders

NEW YORK - Defenseman Kris Letang was back in the lineup Thursday night as the Pittsburgh Penguins faced the New York Islanders in Brooklyn.

He started the game in his customary spot on the team’s top defense pair with partner Brian Dumoulin.

Letang suffered a lower-body injury on a knee-on-knee hit delivered by Vancouver’s Tim Schaller last Saturday night. He left Monday’s practice early, missed Tuesday’s game with the Islanders and participated in a full practice Wednesday.

Letang is off to a strong start to the season, recording four goals, 11 points and a plus-8 rating in nine games.

“Tanger is a particular guy that’s important to our team for obvious reasons,” Sullivan said. “He’s our No. 1 defenseman. We rely on him in so many situations.”

Follow the Pittsburgh Penguins all season long.