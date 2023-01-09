Coyotes bring losing streak into game against the Sharks

San Jose Sharks (12-21-8, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (13-21-5, seventh in the Central Division)

Tempe, Arizona; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes look to end their five-game slide when they play the San Jose Sharks.

Arizona has a 7-4-2 record at home and a 13-21-5 record overall. The Coyotes are 4-4-3 in one-goal games.

San Jose is 12-21-8 overall and 8-10-2 in road games. The Sharks have a -26 scoring differential, with 125 total goals scored and 151 conceded.

The teams match up Tuesday for the second time this season. The Sharks won the last meeting 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lawson Crouse has scored 14 goals with eight assists for the Coyotes. Nick Bjugstad has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Timo Meier has 23 goals and 17 assists for the Sharks. Erik Karlsson has one goal and 15 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 3-6-1, averaging 2.6 goals, four assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Sharks: 2-5-3, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Liam O’Brien: out (upper body), Andrew Ladd: out (undisclosed), Matias Maccelli: out (lower body).

Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Nikolai Knyzhov: out (achilles), Luke Kunin: out for season (knee), Radim Simek: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .