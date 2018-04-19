Flyers standout Sean Couturier out for Game 4 vs. Penguins

PHILADELPHIA — Sean Couturier, Philadelphia’s top-line center, will not play in Game 4 of a first-round series between the Penguins and Flyers on Wednesday night.

The Flyers announced his absence via Twitter just before the start of warm-ups. The Penguins lead the series, 2-1.

Couturier had to be helped off the ice after suffering an apparent knee injury in a collision with teammate Radko Gudas during Tuesday’s practice.

Couturier led Flyers forwards in ice time in the first three games of the series, playing regularly on the power play and penalty kill and matching up with Sidney Crosby’s line at even strength.

