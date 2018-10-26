New boards at PPG Paints Arena keep things lively for Penguins

One of the more interesting subplots of the first few games of the Pittsburgh Penguins season has been the impact of a new set of boards installed at PPG Paints Arena.

The boards are more active, kicking pucks off the wall with a greater elasticity than in the past.

It’s a mild adjustment for players, and it subtly changes the way pucks are played in certain situations.

“They’re definitely a lot more lively,” center Riley Sheahan said. “They’re very similar to The Joe.”

Whoa, whoa, whoa. The Joe?

Maybe there’s nothing mild or subtle about this change after all.

During the first four years of his career, Sheahan played his home games at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, which notoriously set the gold standard for active boards in the NHL. They memorably gave the Penguins fits in the Stanley Cup Final in 2008 and ’09.

If Sheahan says these new boards are like those, this is a storyline worth keeping a close eye on moving forward.

“If you know how to use them properly, they can definitely help you,” Sheahan said. “You have to be aware. Shots from the point, things like that, it comes off pretty hot. It’s something to get used to. It definitely can work to our advantage if we get used to it and other teams come in here not expecting it.”

More and more NHL buildings have been installing new boards in recent years as a safety measure, coach Mike Sullivan said after the season opener. They’re meant to absorb a little more of the impact when players’ bodies are driven into them.

The springier boards can affect play in a variety of ways.

A creative offensive player can shoot wide on purpose, expecting an active bounce out into the slot area for a scoring chance.

Defenders must be aware of this potential situation, too.

Take, for example, a play early in the opener against the Washington Capitals. Center Nicklas Backstrom found himself at the left hash marks with the puck on his stick and a good look at Matt Murray in the Penguins goal.

Defenseman Jack Johnson dropped to a knee to block the shot, getting just enough of the puck to send it wide of the near post.

“I thought, ‘All right, we dodged a bullet there,’ ” Johnson said.

Nope. The puck took an aggressive carom off the end boards to Jakub Vrana for a shot and a goal in off Murray’s right arm.

“It’s going to go both ways,” Johnson said. “I remember playing at old Joe Louis Arena. Hopefully you can use it to your advantage, but I’m not going to overanalyze it because it’s the same for both teams.”

Even more than the livelier rebounds, the new boards could have an impact on the game in the way they react when a puck is rimmed around them.

Already through three home games, numerous defensemen have reached with their sticks in an effort to keep a puck in at the blue line, only to see it skid right past them out toward center.

“It goes so much faster around,” defenseman Justin Schultz said. “It picks up speed, almost.”

If a goalie is unaware of the new boards, he can go behind his net to play a standard dump-in like he has a million times, only to find the puck is already past him.

“If it’s going to come in hot, make him second-guess it, so we can start a forecheck or something,” Sheahan said, thinking offensively.

“If you ask (Murray), it’s tough to get out and stop those,” Schultz said, thinking of the defensive side of things. “It’s just a matter of getting the timing right and figuring it out.”