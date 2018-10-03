Penguins set opening-night roster

The competition for the back-up goaltender job in Pittsburgh Penguins training camp ended not with a demotion but an injury.

The team set its opening-night roster Tuesday afternoon by placing goalie Tristan Jarry on the injured non-roster list to get down to the 23-man limit.

Jarry suffered a lower-body injury in the preseason finale last Friday night in Columbus. He was battling with Casey DeSmith for the No. 2 goalie job behind Matt Murray.

The only remaining roster questions before Thursday’s season opener against the Washington Capitals revolve around injuries.

Brian Dumoulin (upper body) was injured in Friday’s exhibition game at Columbus. He has resumed skating on his own, but has not taken part in a full team practice. If he can’t play, rookie defenseman Juuso Riikola would likely take his spot in the lineup.

Daniel Sprong (lower body) was injured in a knee-on-knee collision in an exhibition game last Wednesday against Buffalo. He has returned to practice in a non-contact capacity. Sprong and center Derek Grant are in competition for the 12th and final forward spot in the lineup.

Nineteen of the 23 players on the season-opening roster were with the Penguins last season. The newcomers are Grant, Riikola, center Matt Cullen and defenseman Jack Johnson. Riikola is the only rookie on the roster.

Here’s the season-opening roster.

FORWARDS (13): Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby, Patric Hornqvist, Carl Hagelin, Evgeni Malkin, Phil Kessel, Dominik Simon, Derick Brassard, Bryan Rust, Matt Cullen, Riley Sheahan, Daniel Sprong, Derek Grant.

DEFENSEMEN (8): Brian Dumoulin, Kris Letang, Olli Maatta, Jack Johnson, Jamie Oleksiak, Justin Schultz, Juuso Riikola, Chad Ruhwedel.

GOALIES (2): Matt Murray, Casey DeSmith.

