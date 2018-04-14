FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Three things to watch for in Penguins-Flyers playoff opener

By Jonathan Bombulie
 
Share

As a student of the game, Sidney Crosby has respect for the history of the rivalry between the Penguins and Flyers.

As a participant in it for 13 years now, he knows about the vitriol shared by the players and fans of both teams.

Crosby is not, however, willing to flatly crown the Flyers his team’s greatest current rival.

Other news
In United Arab Emirates, struggling sea turtles get a helping hand
As sea turtles around the world grow more vulnerable due to climate change, the United Arab Emirates is working to protect the creatures.
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez crosses the plate after hitting a grand slam during the third inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
José Ramírez hits a grand slam as Guardians beat Royals 14-1, move into 1st in AL Central
José Ramírez hit his fifth career grand slam and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Kansas City Royals 14-1.
FILE - Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe, poses outside of the Wisconsin State Capitol Building, on Aug. 31, 2020. The future of Wisconsin's top elections official was up for a vote Tuesday, amid calls from Republicans for Wolfe to resign over how she ran the 2020 presidential election. (Ruthie Hauge/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)
Wisconsin Republicans try to force a vote on the reappointment of a nonpartisan election
Republicans who control the Wisconsin Senate, in a surprise move, are proceeding with trying to force a vote on firing the state’s nonpartisan top elections official before the 2024 presidential election.
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (16) slides safety into home in the first inning against the Houston Astros during a baseball game Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)
Altuve hits 3-run homer in 5-run 8th to help the Astros beat the Cardinals 10-7
Jose Altuve hit a three-run homer in Houston’s five-run eighth inning and the Astros rallied to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 10-7 on Wednesday night.

“It’s hard to say. It’s hard to rank them,” Crosby said. “It’s certainly up there. Philadelphia, Washington, Columbus is in close proximity. There’s a lot of teams. We play each other enough in the division to develop those rivalries. I think this one dates back to well before a lot of us have played. It gets the fans into it. That’s playoff hockey.”

The rivalry will have a chance to move up Crosby’s ranking starting Wednesday night, when the Penguins host the Flyers in Game 1 of a first-round series at PPG Paints Arena.

Here are three things to watch for in the opener:

1. POWER POINT PRESENTATION

The Penguins finished the regular season with the best power-play conversion rate not only in the league but also in franchise history (26.2 percent). The Flyers finished third-worst in the league on the penalty kill (75.8 percent).

If there’s a penalty parade in Game 1, the Flyers could be in for a long night.

“I think we’re in a good spot,” defenseman Justin Schultz said. “Maybe a little inconsistent to end the year, but we know we’ve got the guys to be effective and hopefully do some damage here.”

2. EYE ON THE BLUE LINE

Philadelphia’s top two offensive defensemen, Shaybe Gostisbehere and Ivan Provorov, combined to score 30 goals this season. The Penguins’ top two offensive defensemen, Kris Letang and Schultz, combined to score 13.

If the Penguins are going to have success limiting Philadelphia’s offense in the series, they’re going to have to keep an eye on the blue line.

“Our forecheck’s going to be important,” Letang said. “Make sure those guys have to play a 200-foot game. Gostisbehere and Provorov love to join the rush. If you finish your check on them, you kind of slow them down.”

3. EXPERIENCE IT

The Flyers haven’t won a playoff series since they knocked off the Penguins in the first round in 2012. The Penguins have won 11 series since then.

Crosby said that’s an advantage his team needs to make sure it presses.

“You can’t look back and think that experience automatically gives you success. It’s what you do with that and how you use it,” he said. “The fact that we do have some guys that have played together for a while here and trust and believe in the way we play, I think that helps as far as a team mindset, but it still doesn’t change the fact that you’ve got to go out there and execute and do it.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.