Three things to watch for in Penguins-Flyers playoff opener

As a student of the game, Sidney Crosby has respect for the history of the rivalry between the Penguins and Flyers.

As a participant in it for 13 years now, he knows about the vitriol shared by the players and fans of both teams.

Crosby is not, however, willing to flatly crown the Flyers his team’s greatest current rival.

“It’s hard to say. It’s hard to rank them,” Crosby said. “It’s certainly up there. Philadelphia, Washington, Columbus is in close proximity. There’s a lot of teams. We play each other enough in the division to develop those rivalries. I think this one dates back to well before a lot of us have played. It gets the fans into it. That’s playoff hockey.”

The rivalry will have a chance to move up Crosby’s ranking starting Wednesday night, when the Penguins host the Flyers in Game 1 of a first-round series at PPG Paints Arena.

Here are three things to watch for in the opener:

1. POWER POINT PRESENTATION

The Penguins finished the regular season with the best power-play conversion rate not only in the league but also in franchise history (26.2 percent). The Flyers finished third-worst in the league on the penalty kill (75.8 percent).

If there’s a penalty parade in Game 1, the Flyers could be in for a long night.

“I think we’re in a good spot,” defenseman Justin Schultz said. “Maybe a little inconsistent to end the year, but we know we’ve got the guys to be effective and hopefully do some damage here.”

2. EYE ON THE BLUE LINE

Philadelphia’s top two offensive defensemen, Shaybe Gostisbehere and Ivan Provorov, combined to score 30 goals this season. The Penguins’ top two offensive defensemen, Kris Letang and Schultz, combined to score 13.

If the Penguins are going to have success limiting Philadelphia’s offense in the series, they’re going to have to keep an eye on the blue line.

“Our forecheck’s going to be important,” Letang said. “Make sure those guys have to play a 200-foot game. Gostisbehere and Provorov love to join the rush. If you finish your check on them, you kind of slow them down.”

3. EXPERIENCE IT

The Flyers haven’t won a playoff series since they knocked off the Penguins in the first round in 2012. The Penguins have won 11 series since then.

Crosby said that’s an advantage his team needs to make sure it presses.

“You can’t look back and think that experience automatically gives you success. It’s what you do with that and how you use it,” he said. “The fact that we do have some guys that have played together for a while here and trust and believe in the way we play, I think that helps as far as a team mindset, but it still doesn’t change the fact that you’ve got to go out there and execute and do it.”

