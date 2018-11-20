Penguins’ Kris Letang leaves practice early with ‘nagging’ injury

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang left Monday’s practice early with a nagging lower-body injury suffered during Saturday night’s game in Vancouver, coach Mike Sullivan said.

Sullivan said the move was precautionary. He said he had yet to talk to trainers about the extent of the injury and wouldn’t rule Letang in or out for Tuesday night’s home game with the New York Islanders.

“We’ll take each day as it comes,” Sullivan said.

Letang was apparently injured on a knee-on-knee hit delivered by Vancouver’s Tim Schaller early in Saturday’s game. He went to the locker room for medical treatment, but returned to the ice after missing only a couple of shifts.

Letang has been perhaps the team’s most valuable player through nine games. Bouncing back from a subpar season by his standards, he has four goals, 11 points and a plus-8 rating so far this year.

“He’s such a unique player,” teammate Jamie Oleksiak said. “He can play in any situation. He does play in every situation. It’s crazy to see how he can be killing a penalty one minute and he’s quarterbacking the point on the power play the next minute.

“He’s so good both ends of the ice, night in and night out too. He’s a huge part of the team. He always shows up. It’s really special to see and to play with a guy like that. Just to be on the ice with him, you try to take away as much as you can.”

