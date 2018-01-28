Penguins notebook: Sidney Crosby to team up with rivals in All-Star Game

Sidney Crosby is going to spend some of Sunday’s NHL All-Star Game teaming up with his biggest rivals.

Metropolitan Division coach Barry Trotz of the Washington Capitals said he plans to pair Crosby with Alex Ovechkin and Philadelphia’s Claude Giroux for some of Sunday’s exhibition.

“I probably will put (Crosby and Ovechkin) together for a bit just because they’re two of the faces of the league for a long time,” Trotz said. “I know they’ve played a little bit together. Just for my own satisfaction, I’d like to see them on the same side for a few shifts. There’s some good stories. Claude Giroux and Sid have had some battles over the years. I might mix it up.”

Crosby and Ovechkin played on the same line at times during last year’s All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

“Obviously he’s one of the best players in the league and in the world,” Ovechkin said. “To have a chance to play with him, it’s an honor.”

Old friend

In addition to pairing up with rivals, the All-Star Game also afforded the opportunity for the Penguins representatives to meet up with an old friend. Marc-Andre Fleury of the Vegas Golden Knights is a goalie for the Pacific Division.

Kris Letang said he is happy Fleury’s season is going well.

“You just want him to be happy in his life and on his new team,” Letang said. “I’m relieved he’s having a great year, and their team is sitting on top.”

Winners, winners

To the surprise of few, Ovechkin and Edmonton’s Connor McDavid won the marquee events at the NHL’s All-Star skills competition Saturday night.

Ovechkin won the hardest shot contest with a 101.3-mph blast. He was the only shooter to hit triple digits. McDavid won the fastest skater competition for the second consecutive year, turning a lap in 13.454 seconds.

Fleury won a goalie competition by stopping 13 consecutive breakaways.

Crosby did not defend his victory in the accuracy shooting contest, which was won by Vancouver’s Brock Boeser. Kris Letang finished third in a passing accuracy obstacle course.

