Marc-Andre Fleury not likely to play vs. Penguins in Pittsburgh

When the 2018-19 schedule came out, Thursday’s game looked like another marquee matchup between Stanley Cup goaltending teammates Murray and Marc-Andre Fleury.

Now, it appears neither will play in the game.

While Murray is out with a concussion, Fleury is scheduled to start for the Golden Knights on Wednesday night in Washington in a rematch of the Stanley Cup Final.

Coach Gerard Gallant hasn’t ruled out playing his 33-year-old netminder on back-to-back nights, but in most cases, back-up Malcolm Subban would get the call in this situation.

An NHL.com reporter asked Fleury if it would be strange to return to PPG Paints Arena only to sit on the bench.

“I guess I sat there a bunch,” Fleury joked.