Blackhawks host the Flames in Western Conference play

Calgary Flames (18-14-7, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (8-25-4, eighth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks and the Calgary Flames hit the ice in Western Conference play.

Chicago is 8-25-4 overall and 6-14-2 in home games. The Blackhawks have a 5-7-1 record when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

Calgary is 18-14-7 overall and 7-7-5 in road games. The Flames have a 7-7-5 record when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Toews has 11 goals and nine assists for the Blackhawks. Patrick Kane has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Elias Lindholm has 12 goals and 23 assists for the Flames. Tyler Toffoli has scored five goals with six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 2-8-0, averaging 1.6 goals, 2.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Flames: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Jujhar Khaira: out (back), MacKenzie Entwistle: out (wrist), Tyler Johnson: day to day (illness), Patrick Kane: day to day (undisclosed), Jarred Tinordi: out (face).

Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .