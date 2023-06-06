AUTO RACING: Busch keeps RCR resurgent; Palou and Verstappen win again

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Toyota / Save Mart 350

Site: Sonoma, California.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 5 p.m., and qualifying, 6 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m. (FOX).

Track: Sonoma Raceway.

Race distance: 110 laps, 218.9 miles.

Last year: Daniel Suarez won after starting eighth.

Last race: Pole-sitter Kyle Busch held off former teammate Denny Hamlin in a two-lap dash to the finish at World Wide Technology Raceway for his third victory of the season.

Fast facts: The race took nearly six hours to complete with 11 cautions, two red flag stoppages and a two-hour weather delay for rain and lightning in the area, although rain never fell on the track. ... Hamlin finished second and Joey Logano, the winner a year ago in the Cup Series debut at the track, passed Kyle Larson on the final lap for third with Martin Truex Jr. fifth. ... Busch tied William Byron for the most victories this season. ... Larson is the only other multiple race winner with two. ... Ryan Blaney supplanted Ross Chastain as the points leader with Byron second, 13 back, and Kevin Harvick 22 behind. Chastain dropped to fifth, also trailing Truex.

Next race: June 25, Nashville, Tennessee.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

DoorDash 250

Site: Sonoma, California.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 4:05 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 3 p.m., and race, 8 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Sonoma Raceway.

Race distance: 80 laps, 159.95 miles.

Last year: Did not race.

Last race: Cole Custer took the lead on an overtime restart on the road course at Portland and won for the first time this season, edging Justin Allgaier.

Fast facts: Allgaier led most of the final stage but crashed, along with Sheldon Creed, allowing Custer to go from fifth to first. ... The victory was the 11th of Custer’s career in the series. ... Allgaier has posted four consecutive top three finishes. ... Sam Mayer was third, followed by Josh Berry and Austin Hill. ... John Hunter Nemechek leads the points race by 10 over Austin Hill and by 50 over Allgaier. ... Creed won the pole position, the first of his career.

Next race: June 24, Nashville, Tennessee.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Grant Enfinger outran Christian Eckes in a two-lap overtime at World Wide Technology Raceway to become the third multiple race-winner of the season.

Next race: June 23, Nashville, Tennessee.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Two-time defending series champion Max Verstappen started from the pole position and was never challenged in Spain, his fifth win of the season and the seventh for Red Bull in as many races. Seven-time series champion Lewis Hamilton matched his best finish of the season, running second, and his Mercedes teammate, George Russell, was third.

Next race: June 18, Montreal, Canada.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Alex Palou led 74 of the 100 laps, took the lead for keeps on Lap 77 and won in the series’ return to the streets of Detroit, his second victory in less than a month. The 2021 series champion also expanded his points lead to 51 ahead of Marcus Ericsson.

Next race: June 18, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Not completed because of weather; to be completed as part of event in Bristol, Tennessee on June 9 and 10.

Next event: June 9-11, Bristol Tennessee.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: June 9-10, Knoxville, Iowa.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports