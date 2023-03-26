AP NEWS
NHRA Arizona Nationals Results

By The Associated PressMarch 26, 2023 GMT

Sunday

At Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park

Chandler, Ariz.

Final Results

TOP FUEL

1. Justin Ashley; 2. Shawn Langdon; 3. Steve Torrence; 4. Leah Pruett; 5. Mike Salinas; 6. Austin Prock; 7. Doug Kalitta; 8. Brittany Force; 9. Antron Brown; 10. Krista Baldwin; 11. Tony Schumacher; 12. Clay Millican; 13. Josh Hart; 14. Rob Passey; 15. Jim Maroney; 16. Buddy Hull.

FUNNY CAR

1. Robert Hight; 2. Ron Capps; 3. Alexis DeJoria; 4. Chad Green; 5. Bob Tasca III; 6. Tim Wilkerson; 7. Matt Hagan; 8. Blake Alexander; 9. J.R. Todd; 10. Terry Haddock; 11. Paul Lee; 12. John Force; 13. Bobby Bode; 14. Alex Laughlin; 15. Jim Campbell; 16. Cruz Pedregon.

PRO STOCK

1. Camrie Caruso; 2. Bo Butner; 3. Matt Hartford; 4. Kyle Koretsky; 5. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 6. Greg Anderson; 7. Aaron Stanfield; 8. Cristian Cuadra; 9. Dallas Glenn; 10. Erica Enders; 11. Jerry Tucker; 12. Chris McGaha; 13. Mason McGaha; 14. Alan Prusiensky; 15. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 16. Deric Kramer.

Final Round

TOP FUEL

Justin Ashley, 3.705 seconds, 329.34 mph def. Shawn Langdon, 3.732 seconds, 329.58 mph.

FUNNY CAR

Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.930, 328.62 def. Ron Capps, Toyota Supra, 5.534, 136.80.

Pro Stock -- Camrie Caruso, Chevy Camaro, 6.592, 210.31 def. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.593, 209.23.

    • Competition Eliminator

    Bruno Massel, Chevy Cobalt, 7.043, 185.28 def. Ralph VanPaepeghem, Bantam, 7.301, 181.64.

    Super Stock

    Brad Burton, Pontiac Firebird, 9.332, 136.75 def. Kyle Rizzoli, Chevy Cobalt, 9.085, 139.88.

    Stock Eliminator

    Jody Lang, Chevy Malibu Wagon, 12.125, 94.65 def. Tony DeFrank, Chevy Camaro, 19.726, 65.29.

    Super Comp

    Thomas Bayer, Dragster, 8.938, 163.08 def. Brandon Dolezal, Dragster, 8.942, 180.45.

    Super Gas

    Chris Bishop, Chevy Corvette, 9.966, 154.67 def. Bill Dennis, XLR, 9.926, 166.46.

    Top Sportsman

    Sammy Gonzales, Pontiac Grand Am, 7.157, 192.49 def. Lance Abbott, Chevy S-10, 6.895, 193.16.

    Top Dragster

    Chad Axford, Dragster, 6.808, 193.32 def. Dylan Hough, Dragster, 6.650, 202.48.

    Final round-by-round results

    TOP FUEL

    First Round

    Shawn Langdon, 3.716, 331.28 def. Antron Brown, 3.702, 332.34; Brittany Force, 3.682, 336.23 def. Josh Hart, 10.780, 59.32; Mike Salinas, 3.715, 333.25 def. Clay Millican, 10.164, 83.11; Doug Kalitta, 3.760, 327.59 def. Rob Passey, 11.283, 70.74; Austin Prock, 6.455, 96.71 def. Jim Maroney, Broke; Leah Pruett, 3.729, 331.04 def. Buddy Hull, Foul - Red Light; Steve Torrence, 3.735, 328.62 def. Krista Baldwin, 3.846, 314.17; Justin Ashley, 3.741, 329.67 def. Tony Schumacher, 4.879, 160.33.

    Quarterfinals

    Torrence, 3.737, 331.85 def. Prock, 3.768, 327.59; Pruett, 3.725, 333.74 def. Force, 9.864, 73.42; Ashley, 3.743, 330.80 def. Salinas, 3.750, 332.34; Langdon, 4.007, 318.54 def. Kalitta, 6.511, 125.11.

    Semifinals

    Ashley, 3.740, 327.82 def. Torrence, 3.743, 305.84; Langdon, 3.719, 331.85 def. Pruett, 3.761, 326.79.

    Final

    Ashley, 3.705, 329.34 def. Langdon, 3.732, 329.58.

    FUNNY CAR

    First Round

    Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.922, 319.45 def. Jim Campbell, Toyota Solara, Broke; Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Supra, 3.906, 327.66 def. J.R. Todd, Supra, 3.923, 328.38; Chad Green, Mustang, 4.618, 178.80 def. Bobby Bode, Mustang, 5.046, 150.53; Blake Alexander, Mustang, 3.962, 285.11 def. Paul Lee, Dodge Charger, 4.034, 305.77; Matt Hagan, Charger, 4.178, 225.79 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, Broke; Ron Capps, Supra, 3.912, 324.36 def. Alex Laughlin, Charger, 7.591, 80.73; Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.003, 315.27 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.031, 309.13; Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.911, 325.37 def. John Force, Camaro, 4.286, 219.26.

    Quarterfinals

    DeJoria, 3.949, 323.35 def. Wilkerson, 4.678, 175.96; Green, 3.984, 323.97 def. Hagan, 4.962, 165.90; Capps, 3.982, 318.09 def. Alexander, Foul - Red Light; Hight, 3.936, 330.07 def. Tasca III, 3.966, 321.88.

    Semifinals

    Capps, 3.930, 322.73 def. DeJoria, 3.935, 323.35; Hight, 3.900, 329.34 def. Green, 3.955, 322.96.

    Final

    Hight, 3.930, 328.62 def. Capps, 5.534, 136.80.

    PRO STOCK

    First Round

    Camrie Caruso, Chevy Camaro, 6.564, 210.57 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 24.425, 39.45; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.561, 209.26 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, Foul - Red Light; Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.565, 208.17 def. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.569, 208.88; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.552, 210.24 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.636, 209.69; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.558, 208.55 def. Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.616, 209.92; Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.567, 209.49 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.624, 208.17; Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.562, 209.79 def. Alan Prusiensky, Dodge Dart, 16.551, 50.35; Fernando Cuadra Jr., Mustang, 6.574, 210.05 def. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.561, 209.88.

    Quarterfinals

    Butner, 6.591, 208.17 def. Cuadra Jr., 6.607, 209.26; Caruso, 13.793, 62.23 def. C. Cuadra, Foul - Red Light; Koretsky, 6.589, 209.20 def. Anderson, 6.644, 209.43; Hartford, 6.559, 209.49 def. Stanfield, 8.201, 124.94.

    Semifinals

    Butner, 22.587, 34.08 def. Koretsky, Foul - Red Light; Caruso, 6.568, 210.41 def. Hartford, 6.566, 210.47.

    Final

    Caruso, 6.592, 210.31 def. Butner, 6.593, 209.23.

    Point Standings

    TOP FUEL

    1. Steve Torrence, 168; 2. Mike Salinas, 157; 3. Leah Pruett, 155; 4. Justin Ashley, 145; 5. Doug Kalitta, 140; 6. Shawn Langdon, 128; 7. Brittany Force, 122; 8. Austin Prock, 109; 9. Antron Brown, 86; 10. Tony Schumacher, 84.

    FUNNY CAR

    1. Robert Hight, 169; 2. Matt Hagan, 165; 3. Ron Capps, 157; 4. Alexis DeJoria, 154; 5. Chad Green, 149; 6. Bob Tasca III, 123; 7. J.R. Todd, 121; 8. John Force, 97; 9. Blake Alexander, 91; 10. Tim Wilkerson, 84.

    PRO STOCK

    1. Troy Coughlin Jr., 156; 2. Camrie Caruso, 149; 3. Kyle Koretsky, 133; 4. Matt Hartford, 130; 5. Mason McGaha, 129; 6. (tie) Greg Anderson, 128; Bo Butner, 128; 8. Dallas Glenn, 114; 9. Cristian Cuadra, 95; 10. Aaron Stanfield, 94.

