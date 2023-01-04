Merrimack and Sacred Heart square off for conference showdown

Sacred Heart Pioneers (7-9, 1-1 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (3-13, 1-1 NEC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NEC foes Merrimack and Sacred Heart face off on Thursday.

The Warriors are 2-3 on their home court. Merrimack gives up 64.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.4 points per game.

The Pioneers have gone 1-1 against NEC opponents. Sacred Heart allows 73.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.1 points per game.

The Warriors and Pioneers meet Thursday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Minor is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Warriors. Ziggy Reid is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

Brendan McGuire is averaging 5.7 points and 5.2 assists for the Pioneers. Nico Galette is averaging 16.0 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 43.7% over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 2-8, averaging 54.5 points, 24.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 11.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 68.8 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .