Timberlake scores 29, Towson knocks off Delaware 95-72

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Nicolas Timberlake had 29 points in Towson’s 95-72 win over Delaware on Thursday night.

Timberlake shot 11 for 15, including 7 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Tigers (18-10, 10-5 Colonial Athletic Association). Charles Thompson added 14 points while shooting 7 of 8 from the field, and he also had five rebounds. Ryan Conway shot 5 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens (13-15, 5-10) were led by Christian Ray, who recorded 15 points and seven rebounds. Cavan Reilly added 15 points and two steals for Delaware. In addition, Jameer Nelson Jr. finished with 12 points, four assists and four steals.

