Captains Paper, Garcia-Tunon set to lead Fox Chapel girls golf

In 2017, the Fox Chapel girls golf team finished 12-2 and ended up as WPIAL runners-up to go along with a fourth-place finish at the state tournament.

Coach John Broderick must find a way to replace his top two golfers from last year in co-captains Hannah Conroy and Cara Levicoff.

“We will be looking to senior co-captains Jessica Paper and Nicole Garcia-Tunon to provide leadership both on and off the course,” he said. “We also have junior Emily Schleffler coming back.”

Broderick is looking for contributions from freshmen Erin Drahnak, Grace Rygelski and Nina Busch.

“We have some freshmen who have the potential to have an immediate impact on our season,” he said.

“I have no concerns about this team. We currently have 14 girls on the roster, and we will have great leadership from Jessica and Nicole. They are two great role models.

“The team will be looking towards making the playoffs again this season and competing for a WPIAL title. Most importantly we look forward to another year of developing and refining friendships and enjoying the game of golf.”

The Foxes are competing in Section 4-AAA, along with Shady Side Academy, Armstrong, Butler, Kiski Area and Shaler.

* The Shady Side Academy boys golf team opened up the season with a 204-211 win over Armstrong in a Section 8-AAA match Aug. 20. The medalist for SSA was sophomore Adam Lauer with a 37.

* The Fox Chapel boys golf team cruised to a 189-267 win over Penn Hills in the season opener Aug. 21. Amani D’Ambrosio and Matt Mattioli led the Foxes with 36s, followed by Will Livingston at 38, Owen McManus with a 39 and Grant Thiele and Brevin Urso each posting a 40.