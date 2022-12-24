Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbishop Ryan, Pa. 50, King’s Fork High School 45
Bethel 44, St. Elizabeth, Del. 38
Cary Panther Creek, N.C. 56, Landstown 48
Churchland 76, Norfolk Collegiate 57
Eden Morehead, N.C. 86, Carlisle 66
Grafton 42, Kempsville 30
Maury 60, Lafayette 39
Mayodan McMichael, N.C. 55, Martinsville 42
Norfolk Collegiate 72, Hampton Christian 36
Norview 52, Highland Springs 50
Oscar Smith 49, Hampton 45
Varina 60, South Mecklenburg, N.C. 46
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
James Monroe vs. Liberty-Bealeton, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/