Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 24, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbishop Ryan, Pa. 50, King’s Fork High School 45

Bethel 44, St. Elizabeth, Del. 38

Cary Panther Creek, N.C. 56, Landstown 48

Churchland 76, Norfolk Collegiate 57

Eden Morehead, N.C. 86, Carlisle 66

Grafton 42, Kempsville 30

Maury 60, Lafayette 39

Mayodan McMichael, N.C. 55, Martinsville 42

Norfolk Collegiate 72, Hampton Christian 36

Norview 52, Highland Springs 50

Oscar Smith 49, Hampton 45

Varina 60, South Mecklenburg, N.C. 46

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

James Monroe vs. Liberty-Bealeton, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

