Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andrew Jackson Academy 66, West Oak 60
Ben Lippen 82, Batesburg-Leesville 36
Broome 47, Woodruff 37
Calhoun Academy 65, Patrick Henry Academy 55
Catawba Ridge 59, Monroe Parkwood, N.C. 48
Cathedral Academy 45, Berkeley 42
Central Bucks West, Pa. 48, West Ashley 33
Commerce, Ga. 68, Brookland-Cayce 57
Eastside 86, Gaffney 59
First Baptist 83, Colleton County 60
Goose Creek 60, Lex. Paul Dunbar, Ky. 52
Gray Collegiate Academy 58, Greenville 54
Great Falls 47, York Comprehensive 38
Greenville Hurricanes 58, Mid-Carolina 45
Hickory Grove Christian, N.C. 67, Fort Mill 66
High Point Academy 78, East Clarendon 31
High Point Christian Academy, N.C. 47, Cane Bay 42
Indian Land 55, Conway 46
Indian Trail Porter Ridge, N.C. 72, McBee 26
Irmo 80, Matthews Butler, N.C. 65
Jonesboro, Ga. 68, St. James 46
Lumpkin County, Ga. 64, Hanahan 61
Marlboro County 57, Chesterfield 39
Marshville Forest Hills, N.C. 73, Cheraw 56
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 62, Lake Highland, Fla. 46
Philadelphia Roman Catholic, Pa. 56, Dorman 54, OT
Porter-Gaud 57, Fort Dorchester 49
Rock Hill 66, Kings Mountain, N.C. 58
Strom Thurmond 60, T.W. Josey, Ga. 48
Thomas Heyward Academy 57, Charleston Collegiate 53
Veritas Collegiate Academy, Va. 63, Northwood Academy 53
West Cabarrus, N.C. 68, Nation Ford 62
Woodland 74, North 65
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/