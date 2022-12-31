AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

    Friday’s Scores

    The Associated PressDecember 31, 2022 GMT

    BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

    Andrew Jackson Academy 66, West Oak 60

    Ben Lippen 82, Batesburg-Leesville 36

    Broome 47, Woodruff 37

    Calhoun Academy 65, Patrick Henry Academy 55

    Catawba Ridge 59, Monroe Parkwood, N.C. 48

    Cathedral Academy 45, Berkeley 42

    Central Bucks West, Pa. 48, West Ashley 33

    Commerce, Ga. 68, Brookland-Cayce 57

    Eastside 86, Gaffney 59

    First Baptist 83, Colleton County 60

    Goose Creek 60, Lex. Paul Dunbar, Ky. 52

    Gray Collegiate Academy 58, Greenville 54

    Great Falls 47, York Comprehensive 38

    Greenville Hurricanes 58, Mid-Carolina 45

    Hickory Grove Christian, N.C. 67, Fort Mill 66

    High Point Academy 78, East Clarendon 31

    High Point Christian Academy, N.C. 47, Cane Bay 42

    Indian Land 55, Conway 46

    Indian Trail Porter Ridge, N.C. 72, McBee 26

    Irmo 80, Matthews Butler, N.C. 65

    Jonesboro, Ga. 68, St. James 46

    Lumpkin County, Ga. 64, Hanahan 61

    Marlboro County 57, Chesterfield 39

    Marshville Forest Hills, N.C. 73, Cheraw 56

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Oceanside Collegiate Academy 62, Lake Highland, Fla. 46

    Philadelphia Roman Catholic, Pa. 56, Dorman 54, OT

    Porter-Gaud 57, Fort Dorchester 49

    Rock Hill 66, Kings Mountain, N.C. 58

    Strom Thurmond 60, T.W. Josey, Ga. 48

    Thomas Heyward Academy 57, Charleston Collegiate 53

    Veritas Collegiate Academy, Va. 63, Northwood Academy 53

    West Cabarrus, N.C. 68, Nation Ford 62

    Woodland 74, North 65

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.