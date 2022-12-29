AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

December 29, 2022

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bluffton 47, Section, Ala. 16

Blythewood 54, West Florence 45

Carolina Forest 58, Landrum 49

Catawba Ridge 64, Charlotte Harding, N.C. 32

Curtis Baptist, Ga. 42, Newberry Academy 6

East Bend Forbush, N.C. 44, Goose Creek 35

Emerald 42, Hephzibah, Ga. 39

Gaffney 84, Woodruff 26

Heathwood Hall 52, Lower Richland 46

Indian Land 46, Whitewater, Ga. 38

Irmo 61, Northside Christian 27

Laney, Ga. 70, South Aiken 38

Legacy 60, 1 of 1, N.C. 51

Legion Collegiate 49, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. 46

Matthews Butler, N.C. 50, Strom Thurmond 26

Merion Mercy, Pa. 64, Cheraw 29

Patrick Henry Academy 51, Charleston Collegiate 40

Pinewood Prep 40, United Faith Christian, N.C. 26

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons, N.C. 64, Wando 38

Riverside 80, R.B. Stall 48

Rock Hill 58, Bessemer City, N.C. 56

South Florence 55, Woodland 28

South Pointe 60, Concord First Assembly, N.C. 55

Southside 48, Chapman 31

St. James 51, Georgetown 49

Stratford 54, Augusta Christian, Ga. 14

T.W. Josey, Ga. 83, Midland Valley 40

Westminster-Augusta, Ga. 59, Cambridge Academy 27

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

