Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bluffton 47, Section, Ala. 16
Blythewood 54, West Florence 45
Carolina Forest 58, Landrum 49
Catawba Ridge 64, Charlotte Harding, N.C. 32
Curtis Baptist, Ga. 42, Newberry Academy 6
East Bend Forbush, N.C. 44, Goose Creek 35
Emerald 42, Hephzibah, Ga. 39
Gaffney 84, Woodruff 26
Heathwood Hall 52, Lower Richland 46
Indian Land 46, Whitewater, Ga. 38
Irmo 61, Northside Christian 27
Laney, Ga. 70, South Aiken 38
Legacy 60, 1 of 1, N.C. 51
Legion Collegiate 49, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. 46
Matthews Butler, N.C. 50, Strom Thurmond 26
Merion Mercy, Pa. 64, Cheraw 29
Patrick Henry Academy 51, Charleston Collegiate 40
Pinewood Prep 40, United Faith Christian, N.C. 26
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons, N.C. 64, Wando 38
Riverside 80, R.B. Stall 48
Rock Hill 58, Bessemer City, N.C. 56
South Florence 55, Woodland 28
South Pointe 60, Concord First Assembly, N.C. 55
Southside 48, Chapman 31
St. James 51, Georgetown 49
Stratford 54, Augusta Christian, Ga. 14
T.W. Josey, Ga. 83, Midland Valley 40
Westminster-Augusta, Ga. 59, Cambridge Academy 27
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/