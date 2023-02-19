Edey, No. 3 Purdue hand Ohio State its 8th straight loss

Purdue center Zach Edey (15) is fouled day Ohio State forward Justice Sueing (14) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. Purdue defeated Ohio State 82-55. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Zach Edey had 26 points and 11 rebounds for his 21st double-double this season to lead No. 3 Purdue past Ohio State 82-55 on Sunday.

Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 11 points and David Jenkins Jr. added nine points for the Boilermakers (24-4, 13-4 Big Ten). Mason Gillis contributed seven points and 10 rebounds for Purdue, which had a 44-21 rebounding edge.

Brice Sensabaugh led the Buckeyes (11-16, 3-13) with 20 points. Sean McNeil added 10 points for Ohio State, which lost its eighth consecutive game.

NO. 2 HOUSTON 72, MEMPHIS 64

HOUSTON (AP) — J’Wan Roberts had a career-high 20 points and 12 rebounds, and Marcus Sasser also scored 20 points as Houston won its seven straight game.

Jamal Shead added 10 points for Houston (25-2, 13-1 American Athletic Conference). The Cougars shot 45% but struggled from deep, going 3 of 17 on 3-pointers.

Elijah McCadden had 20 points and six rebounds, DeAndre Williams added 18 points and Damaria Franklin scored 10 for Memphis (20-7, 10-4). The Tigers shot 44%, including 6 of 15 on 3-pointers.

NO. 23 NORTH CAROLINA STATE 77, NORTH CAROLINA 69

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jarkel Joiner took over for No. 23 North Carolina State during a critical second-half stretch, matching his season high with 29 points to lead the Wolfpack past rival North Carolina.

Joiner had 20 of his points after the break for the Wolfpack (21-7, 11-6 Atlantic Coast Conference). That included an impressive flurry in a tight game that finally gave N.C. State some breathing room.

Caleb Love scored 20 points to lead the Tar Heels (16-11, 8-8), who continued a February crash that has put their NCAA Tournament chances in growing jeopardy. UNC lost for the fifth time in six games this month after shooting just 35.5%, a performance that a dominating rebounding effort (48-34) couldn’t offset.

