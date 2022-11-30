Morsell hits 6 3s, N.C. State beats William & Mary 85-64

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Casey Morsell scored 23 points, Terquavion Smith had 13 points, five rebounds and seven assists and North Carolina State beat William & Mary 85-64 on Tuesday night.

Morsell tied a career-high with six 3-pointers as N.C. State went 12 of 28 (32%) from distance. Morsell also had six 3-pointers in a 107-74 win over FIU in early November, and he had five against then-No. 3 Kansas later in the month.

Jack Clark had 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals and Dusan Mahorcic added 12 points and nine boards for N.C. State (7-1). Jarkel Joiner added 11 points and six assists.

N.C. State held William & Mary to 39% shooting with 17 turnovers.

Smith and Morsell each scored 10 points in the first half to help N.C. State build a 43-26 lead. The Wolfpack closed the opening period on a 26-9 run. William & Mary was held to 10-of-28 shooting (36%) in the first half.

Noah Collier collected his second career double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds for William & Mary (3-5).

N.C. State stays at home to play Pittsburgh on Friday.

___

