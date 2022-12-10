Bacot, Davis with double-doubles, UNC snaps losing streak

North Carolina guard R.J. Davis brings the ball up court in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia Tech, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot returned from a one-game absence to score 21 points and grab 13 rebounds, RJ Davis had 22 points and 10 rebounds and North Carolina snapped a four-game losing streak with a 75-59 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Bacot reached double-digit rebounds for the 61st time, tying a school record held by Billy Cunningham, while recording his 54th double-double. Bacot missed the Tar Heels’ previous game with a right shoulder contusion. Davis’ double-double was the third of his career.

Pete Nance added 11 points and Caleb Love 10 in the first home game for UNC (6-4, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) in nearly three weeks, winning in its first game since the preseason No. 1 team in The Associated Press Top 25 dropped from the rankings.

Miles Kelly and Jalon Moore scored 15 points each and Dallan Coleman added 13 for the Yellow Jackets (6-4, 0-1).

Davis and Bacot combined for 23 points in the first half when the Tar Heels went on a 16-2 run, scoring the final 11 points before the break. The lead remained in double figures in the second half, reaching a high of 20 late.

UNC made 18 of 24 free throws to 6 of 8 for Georgia Tech and the Tar Heels outrebounded the Yellow Jackets 43-22, including 12-1 on the offensive glass.

