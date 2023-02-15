No. 24 Providence gets past No. 18 Creighton in double OT

Providence forward Bryce Hopkins (23) scores during double overtime in an NCAA basketball game against Creighton, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Devin Carter had a career-high 25 points and No. 24 Providence outlasted No. 18 Creighton 94-86 in double overtime Tuesday night.

Bryce Hopkins and Noah Locke each scored 20 for the Friars (19-7, 11-4 Big East), who ended an eight-game winning streak for the Bluejays that began with a Jan. 14 victory over Providence at home.

With the win, the Friars tied Creighton (17-9, 11-4) for third place in the Big East standings. Both teams are a half-game behind Xavier and a game back of first-place Marquette in a crowded race for the regular-season title.

Providence, the defending regular-season champion, improved to 14-0 at home this season and 9-1 in its past 10 games that went to overtime — including a pair of double-OT wins on its own court this season.

Ryan Nembhard led Creighton with 21 points and 10 rebounds in a game that featured 20 lead changes and 17 ties.

Carter, a sophomore guard, also had eight rebounds and two blocks — including a critical one that forced the second overtime.

NO. 5 KANSAS 87, OKLAHOMA STATE 76

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Gradey Dick scored 17 of his season-high 26 points in the second half and Kansas defeated Oklahoma State.

The freshman guard made 10 of 17 field goal attempts, shooting 4 of 9 on 3-pointers.

Kansas shot 66% from the field in the second half to pull away from the Cowboys. Oklahoma State leads the Big 12 in field goal percentage defense.

Kansas (21-5, 9-4 Big 12) has won three straight. The Jayhawks are tied with Texas and Baylor atop the conference standings.

Kalib Boone scored a career-high 27 points for Oklahoma State (16-10, 7-6), which had won five straight.

OKLAHOMA 79, NO. 12 KANSAS STATE 65

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Grant Sherfield scored 22 points and Oklahoma went on a 12-0 run early in the second half against Kansas State.

The win snapped a seven-game conference losing streak for the Sooners (13-13, 3-10 Big 12) and prevented the Wildcats (19-7, 7-6) and first-year coach Jerome Tang from earning their 20th win of the season.

Tanner Groves scored 16 points and freshman Milos Uzan added 13 for Oklahoma.

Nae’quan Tomlin had 17 points and 10 rebounds to pace Kansas State.

SYRACUSE 75, NO. 23 NC STATE 72

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Judah Mintz scored 20 points and Syracuse knocked off North Carolina State.

A three-point play by Jesse Edwards gave the Orange a 73-70 lead with two minutes left. Edwards finished with 18 points for Syracuse (16-10, 9-6 ACC), and Joe Girard III had 14.

D.J. Burns Jr. and Jarkel Joiner each scored 15 points for the Wolfpack (20-7, 10-6).

Syracuse was 16 for 17 at the foul line, while the Wolfpack went 3 for 5.

