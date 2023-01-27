No. 10 Maryland uses 1st quarter run, beats No. 13 Michigan

Maryland guard Diamond Miller, right, attempts to shoot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Diamond Miller scored 23 points, and No. 10 Maryland closed the first quarter with a 13-2 run and led the rest of the way in a 72-64 victory over No. 13 Michigan on Thursday night.

Abby Meyers contributed 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Terrapins (17-4, 8-2), who won for the 10th time in 11 games. Lavender Briggs scored 14 points and Shyanne Sellers added 13.

Maryland gained a measure of revenge after losing twice to Michigan last season — including a 20-point rout in College Park.

Leigha Brown led Michigan (16-5, 6-4) with 16 points.

NO. 15 NORTH CAROLINA 72, PITTSBURGH 57

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Deja Kelly scored 23 points and Kennedy Todd-Williams added 22 points as North Carolina used a big fourth quarter to beat Pittsburgh.

North Carolina opened the fourth on a 17-1 run to take control. Todd-Williams highlighted the run by making a 3-pointer, a steal and a three-point play.

Alyssa Ustby had 16 points, 11 rebounds and five steals for North Carolina (15-5, 6-3 ACC).

Dayshanette Harris scored 16 points, Liatu King had 12 points and nine rebounds and Amber Brown added 11 points for Pittsburgh (7-13, 5-7).

NO. 23 MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE 63, FLORIDA ATLANTIC 48

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Kseniya Malashka scored 12 of her 25 points in the fourth quarter to make Middle Tennessee State a winner in its first game this season as a ranked team.

MTSU (17-2, 10-0 Conference USA) ran its winning streak to 15 games. Savannah Wheeler had all 16 of her points in the first half for MTSU, which was last ranked in the 2013-14 season.

Joiya Maddox led Florida Atlantic (11-8, 4-6) with 14 points and Amber Gaston had 10. The Owls have lost 24 straight in the series, which MTSU leads 30-1.

