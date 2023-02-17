AP NEWS
NC State rallies past No. 19 North Carolina in OT, 77-66

February 17, 2023 GMT

RALEIGH, N.C., (AP) — Aziaha James led North Carolina State back from a 10-point deficit with just over four minutes to play in regulation, then scored seven points in overtime to carry the Wolfpack to a 77-66 win over No. 19 North Carolina on Thursday night.

North Carolina was held to just seven points over the final four minutes of regulation and did not score a field goal in overtime until Paulina Paris converted a layup with 20 seconds left.

NC State closed out the game on a 32-11 run, erasing a 55-45 deficit with 4:23 left. Jakiya Brown-Turner drilled two 3-pointers in the final 1:38 of regulation, cutting the deficit to 61-60 with 31 seconds left. Kayla McPherson hit the second of two free throws to give North Carolina a two-point lead but James got to the basket and her layup tied the game at 62-62 and then stripped McPherson at mid-court and drove for a go-ahead layup but the Tar Heels’ Deja Kelly appeared to get a finger on the shot and it was enough to keep the shot from falling.

James wasted little time in OT, driving for a contested layup to put NC State in front, 64-62, starting a 7-0 run to take control.

James and Brown-Turner each score 18 points to lead NC State (18-8, 8-7 Atlantic Coast). Brown-Turner hit 4 of 6 from distance and matched her season high. Jada Boyd finished with 11 points and grabbed six rebounds. Mimi Collins had 10 points and eight rebounds.

    • North Carolina struggled from behind the 3-point line all night, hitting just 4 of 25 shots, but had success attacking the basket. Kelly was 0-for-5 from distance and hit 8 pf 21 shots from the field overall, but scrambled for 18 points and eight rebounds to lead the Tar Heels (18-8, 9-6). Paris scored 14 points and Kennedy Todd-Williams had 11 points and grabbed eight boards.

    North Carolina State travels to face No. 11 Virginia Tech Sunday. North Carolina returns home and plays host to Wake Forest Sunday,

