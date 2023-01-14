Woods scores 19, N.C. A&T defeats Stony Brook 61-59

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kam Woods’ 19 points helped N.C. A&T defeat Stony Brook 61-59 on Saturday.

Woods was 7 of 15 shooting, including 3 for 9 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line for the Aggies (8-11, 3-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Marcus Watson added 18 points while going 8 of 18 (2 for 9 from distance), and he also had seven rebounds. Austin Johnson had 10 points.

Tyler Stephenson-Moore led the Seawolves (7-11, 3-2) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and four assists. Frankie Policelli added 16 points and 14 rebounds for Stony Brook and Kenan Sarvan had eight points and 13 rebounds.

N.C. A&T plays Hampton on the road on Monday, and Stony Brook hosts Northeastern on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .