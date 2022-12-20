North Dakota State visits St. Thomas after Nelson’s 35-point outing

North Dakota State Bison (3-10, 0-1 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (10-4, 1-0 Summit)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State takes on the Saint Thomas Tommies after Grant Nelson scored 35 points in North Dakota State’s 79-60 loss to the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Tommies are 6-0 in home games. St. Thomas is 4-2 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bison are 0-1 in conference games. North Dakota State averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The Tommies and Bison match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Miller is scoring 15.4 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Tommies. Andrew Rohde is averaging 13.4 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 45.2% over the past 10 games for St. Thomas.

Nelson is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Bison. Tajavis Miller is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 8-2, averaging 79.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Bison: 3-7, averaging 71.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .