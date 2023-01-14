AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 14, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brandon Valley 58, Spearfish 49

Clark/Willow Lake 47, Deuel 33

Dell Rapids St. Mary 57, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 52

Elkton-Lake Benton 51, Arlington 42

Faith 48, Newell 33

Florence/Henry 61, Warner 36

Freeman 44, McCook Central/Montrose 41

Freeman Academy/Marion 58, Flandreau Indian 21

Garretson 55, Colman-Egan 43

Hamlin 71, Webster 20

Harrisburg 46, Douglas 24

Hot Springs 47, Edgemont 37

Huron 48, Sioux Falls Lincoln 36

James Valley Christian 57, Highmore-Harrold 32

Linton/HMB, N.D. 51, Herreid/Selby Area 49

Mitchell 52, Brookings 50

Moorcroft, Wyo. 58, Oelrichs 19

Platte-Geddes 52, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 32

Ponca, Neb. 44, Elk Point-Jefferson 38

Potter County 67, Aberdeen Christian 35

Rapid City Central 52, Sturgis Brown 34

Rapid City Stevens 67, Campbell County, Wyo. 48

Red Cloud 59, Custer 44

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 54, Hitchcock-Tulare 32

Sioux Falls Washington 52, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 27

Sisseton 58, Aberdeen Roncalli 49

St. Thomas More 47, West Central 35

Timber Lake 52, Sully Buttes 37

Upton, Wyo. 37, New Underwood 26

Waubay/Summit 55, Tri-State, N.D. 48

Wessington Springs 75, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 56

Wolsey-Wessington 67, Sunshine Bible Academy 20

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

