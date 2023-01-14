Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brandon Valley 58, Spearfish 49
Clark/Willow Lake 47, Deuel 33
Dell Rapids St. Mary 57, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 52
Elkton-Lake Benton 51, Arlington 42
Faith 48, Newell 33
Florence/Henry 61, Warner 36
Freeman 44, McCook Central/Montrose 41
Freeman Academy/Marion 58, Flandreau Indian 21
Garretson 55, Colman-Egan 43
Hamlin 71, Webster 20
Harrisburg 46, Douglas 24
Hot Springs 47, Edgemont 37
Huron 48, Sioux Falls Lincoln 36
James Valley Christian 57, Highmore-Harrold 32
Linton/HMB, N.D. 51, Herreid/Selby Area 49
Mitchell 52, Brookings 50
Moorcroft, Wyo. 58, Oelrichs 19
Platte-Geddes 52, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 32
Ponca, Neb. 44, Elk Point-Jefferson 38
Potter County 67, Aberdeen Christian 35
Rapid City Central 52, Sturgis Brown 34
Rapid City Stevens 67, Campbell County, Wyo. 48
Red Cloud 59, Custer 44
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 54, Hitchcock-Tulare 32
Sioux Falls Washington 52, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 27
Sisseton 58, Aberdeen Roncalli 49
St. Thomas More 47, West Central 35
Timber Lake 52, Sully Buttes 37
Upton, Wyo. 37, New Underwood 26
Waubay/Summit 55, Tri-State, N.D. 48
Wessington Springs 75, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 56
Wolsey-Wessington 67, Sunshine Bible Academy 20
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/