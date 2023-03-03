North Texas defeats Middle Tennessee 64-50

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Abou Ousmane and Tylor Perry scored 19 points each to help North Texas defeat Middle Tennessee 64-50 on Thursday night.

Ousmane had nine rebounds and five blocks for the Mean Green (24-6, 15-4 Conference USA), who set a program record for wins in a season. Perry was 14 of 14 from the free throw line, and added four steals.

Camryn Weston led the Blue Raiders (18-12, 11-8) in scoring, finishing with 12 points and two steals. Eli Lawrence added 10 points for Middle Tennessee.

