Jones scores 21, Buffalo defeats Northern Illinois 85-75

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Curtis Jones had 21 points in Buffalo’s 85-75 victory over Northern Illinois on Tuesday night.

Jones added five rebounds for the Bulls (14-16, 8-9 Mid-American Conference). Isaiah Adams scored 20 points and added six rebounds. LaQuill Hardnett recorded 15 points and shot 5 for 13 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free throw line.

Darweshi Hunter led the Huskies (12-18, 8-9) in scoring, finishing with 18 points, six rebounds and two steals. Northern Illinois also got 18 points from David Coit. Anthony Crump also had 13 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .