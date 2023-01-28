Starling scores 22, Notre Dame holds on against Louisville

Notre Dame's Dom Campbell (13) works against Louisville's Sydney Curry (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Freshman J.J. Starling scored a season-high 22 points, Nate Laszewski added 17 and Notre Dame defeated Louisville 76-62 on Saturday despite seeing a 30-point second-half lead cut in half.

Starling made 7 of 8 shots and scored 16 points to lead Notre Dame to a 46-24 halftime advantage. A three-point play by Ryan Cormac capped an 8-0 run that gave Notre Dame a 30-point lead with 17:12 left.

The Fighting Irish, with three ACC losses in which they once led by double digits, saw their 30-point lead dwindle to 14 points when Louisville went on a 21-5 run. Kamari Lands had eight points and Mike James seven of the 21 points and the Cardinals scored the last 11 straight in closing the gap to 64-50 with 8:19 remaining.

The Cardinals never got closer than 14 points, the last time at 76-62 when Fabio Basili hit a 3-pointer with 1:13 remaining.

Ryan finished with 11 points and eight assists, and Dane Goodwin had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Notre Dame (10-12, 2-9 ACC) snapped a four-game losing streak.

James led Louisville (2-19, 0-10) with 14 points and Jae’Lyn Withers added 10. The Cardinals have lost 10 in a row after picking up their only two wins of the season in mid-December.

Louisville hosts Georgia Tech on Wednesday and Notre Dame also has a home game, against Wake Forest on Feb. 4.

