Post leads Boston College to sweep, tops Notre Dame 84-72

Notre Dame players on the bench react to a call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Boston College, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Quinten Post scored 12 of his career-high 29 points in the final six minutes to help Boston College complete a season-sweep of Notre Dame, earning a 84-72 Victory on Saturday afternoon.

After missing the first 13 games of the season with a foot injury, Post has scored in double figures in six of his seven games. He set his previous season high with 17 points in the Eagles’ 72-64 loss to North Carolina. He matched his career high with 14 rebounds.

The game was the first since Thursday’s announcement that coach Mike Brey, the all-time winningest coach in Notre Dame history, would step down at the end of the season.

The Irish took a nine-point lead after Nate Laszewski’s 3-pointer with more than five minutes to play in the first half, but Boston College rallied and took a 36-35 lead going into intermission on a jumper by Devin McGlockton. The Eagles then opened the second half on a 13-0 run spurred by eight points by DeMarr Langford Jr. to take a 10-point lead.

The Irish rallied from deep, hitting five 3-pointers to take the lead, 57-56 midway through the half on Cormac Ryan’s second 3 of the half. Post rallied Boston College, hitting a 3 with 6:23 left to take a 66-62 lead.

Boston College took the lead just before halftime on a jumper by Devin McGlockton, then opened the second half on a 13-0 run, 8 from DeMarr Langford Jr. to lead by 10, 49-35. Cormac Ryan ended the run with a free throw more than five minutes into the half and added a 3 almost a minute later. Dane Goodwin’s jumper with just under five minutes to play got Notre Dame within two, but the Irish could not close the gap.

Makai Ashton-Langford scored 20 points to surpass 1,000 points in his career and added seven assists as the Eagles (9-11, 3-6 Atlantic Coast) snapped a four-game losing streak. DeMarr Langford Jr. added 10 points with four assists.

Laszewski had a career-high 29 points and matched his career best with seven made 3-pointers to lead Notre Dame (9-11, 1-8). Ryan and Goodwin each added 13 points.

Boston College returns home to play host to Louisville Wednesday. Notre Dame plays at North Carolina State on Tuesday.

