Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 22, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blake 70, Paint Branch 31

Calvert Hall College 77, Overlea 65

Dulaney 62, Concordia Prep 44

Dundalk 51, Oakland Mills 48

Edgewood 50, Joppatowne 40

Frederick 76, Linganore 41

Havre de Grace 69, North East 49

Meade 74, Old Mill 70

Milford Mill 66, River Hill 63

Mt. St. Joseph’s 56, Montverde Academy, Fla. 55

New Town 66, Franklin 42

Northeast - AA 62, Crofton 49

Severn 67, St. John’s Catholic Prep 47

Smithsburg 59, Clear Spring 42

South Hagerstown 59, Tuscarora 50

St. Mary’s 63, Indian Creek 51

Takoma Academy 50, SHABACH! Christian 49

Westminster 41, Mt. Hebron 38

Wheaton 63, Northwood 34

Wootton 56, Walt Whitman 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

