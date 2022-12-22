Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blake 70, Paint Branch 31
Calvert Hall College 77, Overlea 65
Dulaney 62, Concordia Prep 44
Dundalk 51, Oakland Mills 48
Edgewood 50, Joppatowne 40
Frederick 76, Linganore 41
Havre de Grace 69, North East 49
Meade 74, Old Mill 70
Milford Mill 66, River Hill 63
Mt. St. Joseph’s 56, Montverde Academy, Fla. 55
New Town 66, Franklin 42
Northeast - AA 62, Crofton 49
Severn 67, St. John’s Catholic Prep 47
Smithsburg 59, Clear Spring 42
South Hagerstown 59, Tuscarora 50
St. Mary’s 63, Indian Creek 51
Takoma Academy 50, SHABACH! Christian 49
Westminster 41, Mt. Hebron 38
Wheaton 63, Northwood 34
Wootton 56, Walt Whitman 50
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/