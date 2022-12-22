Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Dulaney 51, Concordia Prep 50
Frankfort, W.Va. 34, Allegany 29
Glen Burnie 56, Pasadena Chesapeake 37
Leonardtown 52, Kings Christian 28
New Town 64, Franklin 29
Northeast - AA 45, Crofton 38
Oakland Mills 53, Indian Creek 46
Oakland Southern 54, Keyser, W.Va. 43
Severna Park 44, Harwood Southern 30
St. Charles 58, McDonough 55
Westminster 48, Mt. Hebron 26
Wootton 45, Walt Whitman 26
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/