Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 22, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Dulaney 51, Concordia Prep 50

Frankfort, W.Va. 34, Allegany 29

Glen Burnie 56, Pasadena Chesapeake 37

Leonardtown 52, Kings Christian 28

New Town 64, Franklin 29

Northeast - AA 45, Crofton 38

Oakland Mills 53, Indian Creek 46

Oakland Southern 54, Keyser, W.Va. 43

Severna Park 44, Harwood Southern 30

St. Charles 58, McDonough 55

Westminster 48, Mt. Hebron 26

Wootton 45, Walt Whitman 26

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

