Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 21, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allegany 51, Hampshire, W.Va. 46

Arundel Christian 52, Fairfax Christian, Va. 44

Fort Hill 79, Frankfort, W.Va. 29

Germantown Friends, Pa. 62, Friends 48

Grace Brethren Christian School 58, Glenelg CS 56

Hedgesville, W.Va. 80, New Life 24

Keyser, W.Va. 62, Oakland Southern 51

Northern Garrett 52, East Hardy, W.Va. 49

Oxon Hill 55, Gwynn Park 51

Patrick School, N.J. 60, St. Frances Academy 57

South River 86, Arundel 55

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

