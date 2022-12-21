Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allegany 51, Hampshire, W.Va. 46
Arundel Christian 52, Fairfax Christian, Va. 44
Fort Hill 79, Frankfort, W.Va. 29
Germantown Friends, Pa. 62, Friends 48
Grace Brethren Christian School 58, Glenelg CS 56
Hedgesville, W.Va. 80, New Life 24
Keyser, W.Va. 62, Oakland Southern 51
Northern Garrett 52, East Hardy, W.Va. 49
Oxon Hill 55, Gwynn Park 51
Patrick School, N.J. 60, St. Frances Academy 57
South River 86, Arundel 55
