BC-Sports-Odds

Asian stock markets are mixed after leaders of major central banks said they need to keep interest rates high to fight persistent inflation despite fears that might tip the global economy into recession.
A 15-year-old Palestinian girl, Sadeel Naghniyeh, was killed by suspected Israeli fire when a raid into the refugee camp last week ignited the fiercest Israeli-Palestinian fighting in years.
California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon is preparing to step down. Rendon will hand over the gavel to Assemblymember Robert Rivas on Friday.
The “Alaska Weather” program has been must-see TV for 47 years in a state where extreme weather dictates everyday life.
|FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;LINE
|San Diego;-112;at;MIAMI;+102
|LA Dodgers;-109;at;PHILADELPHIA;-101
|at CINCINNATI;-120;St.;Louis;+110
|Washington;-127;at;ATLANTA;+117
|at ARIZONA;-105;Milwaukee;-105
|New York;-109;at;SAN;FRANCISCO;-101
|at KANSAS CITY;OFF;Chicago;OFF
|at NEW YORK;-118;Tampa;Bay;+108
|at BOSTON;OFF;Toronto;OFF
|at CLEVELAND;-200;Detroit;+180
|at MINNESOTA;-136;Oakland;+126
|at LA ANGELS;OFF;Houston;OFF
