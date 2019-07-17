BC-Sports-Odds

FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

A pedestrian passes by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange electronic screen in Hong Kong, Thursday, June 29, 2023. Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday after leaders of major central banks said they need to keep interest rates high to fight persistent inflation despite fears that might tip the global economy into recession. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)
Stock market today: Asian shares are mixed after central bankers say interest rates must stay high
Asian stock markets are mixed after leaders of major central banks said they need to keep interest rates high to fight persistent inflation despite fears that might tip the global economy into recession.
FILE - The classmates of 15-year-old Sadeel Naghniyeh carry her body during her funeral in the West Bank Jenin refugee camp Wednesday, June 21, 2023. The death of a 15-year-old girl who was killed by suspected Israeli fire during an Israeli military raid on June 19, is renewing scrutiny of Israel's record of causing civilian deaths during a more than yearlong crackdown on militants in the occupied West Bank. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed, File)
Israeli killing of 15-year-old Palestinian girl in West Bank casts light on civilian casualties
A 15-year-old Palestinian girl, Sadeel Naghniyeh, was killed by suspected Israeli fire when a raid into the refugee camp last week ignited the fiercest Israeli-Palestinian fighting in years.
California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon watches lawmakers debate a bill in the state Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., on June 1, 2023. Rendon will step down as speaker on Friday, June 30, 2023, giving way to Assemblymember Robert Rivas. Rendon has been in office since 2016, making him the second-longest serving speaker in state history. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon is stepping down. He’s not happy about how it happened
California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon is preparing to step down. Rendon will hand over the gavel to Assemblymember Robert Rivas on Friday.
Carrie Haisley, chief of emergency services and the multimedia branch for the National Weather Service in Anchorage, Alaska, poses for a photo June 21, 2023. The "Alaska Weather" program she oversees, the only weather show produced by the National Weather Service, will have its last on-air broadcast Friday after Alaska Public Media dropped distribution, forcing it to YouTube. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)
How’s the weather up there? It’ll be harder for Alaska to tell as longtime program goes off air
The “Alaska Weather” program has been must-see TV for 47 years in a state where extreme weather dictates everyday life.

