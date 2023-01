Sports Betting Line

College Basketball Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at RUTGERS 5½ Penn State at OLE MISS 1½ Missouri at ARKANSAS 11½ LSU Miami 4½ at FLORIDA STATE at NC STATE 7½ Notre Dame at BALL STATE 5 Buffalo at CENTRAL MICHIGAN PK Bowling Green at EAST CAROLINA 3½ Tulsa DePaul 3½ at GEORGETOWN Davidson 3½ at LA SALLE at OHIO 10½ Western Michigan at AKRON 13½ Miami (OH) at ILLINOIS 3½ Ohio State at TOLEDO 18½ Eastern Michigan Kent State 13½ at NORTHERN ILLINOIS at MISSOURI STATE 13½ UIC at TCU 7½ Oklahoma at SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 7½ Murray State at BOISE STATE 11½ Fresno State at CLEMSON 11½ Georgia Tech at DRAKE 7½ Indiana State Kentucky 3½ at VANDERBILT at IOWA STATE 5½ Kansas State at TEXAS 8½ Oklahoma State North Carolina 3½ at SYRACUSE at SAN JOSE STATE 2½ Air Force at UNLV 7½ Wyoming NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at INDIANA OFF (OFF) Chicago at MIAMI OFF (OFF) Boston at NEW YORK OFF (OFF) Cleveland at NEW ORLEANS OFF (OFF) Denver at DALLAS 7 (225) Washington at PHOENIX OFF (OFF) Charlotte LA Clippers 4 (233) at LA LAKERS FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 2½ 2½ (45½) San Francisco Cincinnati 1½ 1 (47½) at KANSAS CITY NHL Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Boston -360 at MONTREAL +280 at TAMPA BAY -160 Minnesota +132 Los Angeles -152 at PHILADELPHIA +126 at DETROIT -150 San Jose +125 at PITTSBURGH OFF Florida OFF at NEW JERSEY -172 Vegas +142 Winnipeg -114 at NASHVILLE -105 at ST. LOUIS -137 Buffalo +114 at ARIZONA -140 Anaheim +116 at COLORADO -170 Washington +140 at VANCOUVER -235 Chicago +190

