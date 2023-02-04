Sports Betting Line

College Basketball Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at SAINT JOSEPH'S (PA) 6½ La Salle at RICHMOND 3½ Fordham at SETON HALL 11½ DePaul at MICHIGAN 2½ Ohio State at MARIST 1½ Canisius Rider 3½ at MANHATTAN at QUINNIPIAC 11½ Mount St. Mary's Iona 6½ at FAIRFIELD at SIENA 7½ Niagara at SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 5½ Missouri State Wichita State 5½ at TULSA Penn State 3½ at NEBRASKA Houston 11½ at TEMPLE at UTAH 15½ Cal at WISCONSIN 3½ Northwestern at COLORADO 5½ Stanford NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Orlando 1 (OFF) at CHARLOTTE Cleveland 4½ (225½) at INDIANA at NEW YORK OFF (OFF) Philadelphia at MEMPHIS 5 (OFF) Toronto at NEW ORLEANS OFF (OFF) Sacramento at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Denver NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 1½ 1½ (50½) Kansas City

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/