Related topics

Sports Betting Line

February 4, 2023 GMT
College Basketball
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at SAINT JOSEPH'S (PA) La Salle
at RICHMOND Fordham
at SETON HALL 11½ DePaul
at MICHIGAN Ohio State
at MARIST Canisius
Rider at MANHATTAN
at QUINNIPIAC 11½ Mount St. Mary's
Iona at FAIRFIELD
at SIENA Niagara
at SOUTHERN ILLINOIS Missouri State
Wichita State at TULSA
Penn State at NEBRASKA
Houston 11½ at TEMPLE
at UTAH 15½ Cal
at WISCONSIN Northwestern
at COLORADO Stanford
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Orlando 1 (OFF) at CHARLOTTE
Cleveland (225½) at INDIANA
at NEW YORK OFF (OFF) Philadelphia
at MEMPHIS 5 (OFF) Toronto
at NEW ORLEANS OFF (OFF) Sacramento
at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Denver
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at PHILADELPHIA (50½) Kansas City

