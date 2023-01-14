BC-Sports-Odds

Sports Betting Line

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE;LINE;O/U;UNDERDOG New York;6½;(228½);at;DETROIT at LA CLIPPERS;9½;(OFF);Houston at CHICAGO;OFF;(OFF);Golden;State at BROOKLYN;5;(229½);Oklahoma;City Sacramento;8;(244½);at;SAN;ANTONIO at DENVER;10;(228½);Orlando at PORTLAND;2½;(OFF);Dallas at LA LAKERS;OFF;(237);Philadelphia FAVORITE;OPEN;TODAY;O/U;UNDERDOG

NFL

Saturday

FAVORITE;OPEN;TODAY;O/U;UNDERDOG LA Chargers;1½;2½;(47½);at;JACKSONVILLE

Sunday

at BUFFALO;10½;13½;(43½);Miami at MINNESOTA;3;3;(48½);NY;Giants at CINCINNATI;6½;8½;(40½);Baltimore

Monday

Dallas;3;2½;(45½);at;TAMPA;BAY

NHL

Sunday

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line at N.Y RANGERS;-280;Montreal;+225 at CAROLINA;-275;Vancouver;+220 at WINNIPEG;-365;Arizona;+285

