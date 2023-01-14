BC-Sports-Odds

AP NEWS
January 14, 2023 GMT

Sports Betting Line

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE;LINE;O/U;UNDERDOG
New York;6½;(228½);at;DETROIT
at LA CLIPPERS;9½;(OFF);Houston
at CHICAGO;OFF;(OFF);Golden;State
at BROOKLYN;5;(229½);Oklahoma;City
Sacramento;8;(244½);at;SAN;ANTONIO
at DENVER;10;(228½);Orlando
at PORTLAND;2½;(OFF);Dallas
at LA LAKERS;OFF;(237);Philadelphia
FAVORITE;OPEN;TODAY;O/U;UNDERDOG

NFL

Saturday

FAVORITE;OPEN;TODAY;O/U;UNDERDOG
LA Chargers;1½;2½;(47½);at;JACKSONVILLE

Sunday

at BUFFALO;10½;13½;(43½);Miami
at MINNESOTA;3;3;(48½);NY;Giants
at CINCINNATI;6½;8½;(40½);Baltimore

Monday

Dallas;3;2½;(45½);at;TAMPA;BAY

NHL

Sunday

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line
at N.Y RANGERS;-280;Montreal;+225
at CAROLINA;-275;Vancouver;+220
at WINNIPEG;-365;Arizona;+285

