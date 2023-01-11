Sports Betting Line

AP NEWS
January 11, 2023 GMT
College Basketball
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at OHIO STATE 14½ Minnesota
at IOWA Michigan
at QUEENS Central Arkansas
Drexel at STONY BROOK
Texas A&amp;M-Commerce at HOUSTON BAPTIST
James Madison at SOUTH ALABAMA
at MARSHALL Southern Miss
at USC Colorado
SFA at UTAH TECH
at OREGON Arizona State
at SAINT MARY'S (CA) 13½ Loyola Marymount
Gonzaga at BYU
at SAN DIEGO Pepperdine
San Francisco at PORTLAND
at UCLA 12½ Utah
at WASHINGTON ½ Stanford
Arizona 14½ at OREGON STATE
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at PHILADELPHIA 9 (OFF) Oklahoma City
at TORONTO (OFF) Charlotte
Boston (OFF) at BROOKLYN
at MIAMI OFF (OFF) Milwaukee
Dallas 3 (OFF) at LA LAKERS
Cleveland (OFF) at PORTLAND
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
NFL
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at SAN FRANCISCO 10 (42½) Seattle
LA Chargers (47½) at JACKSONVILLE
Sunday
at BUFFALO 10½ 13½ (43½) Miami
at MINNESOTA 3 3 (48½) NY Giants
at CINCINNATI (40½) Baltimore
Monday
Dallas 3 (45½) at TAMPA BAY
NHL
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Toronto -152 at DETROIT +125
Carolina -345 at COLUMBUS +265
Nashville -144 at MONTREAL +118
at TAMPA BAY -260 Vancouver +210
at N.Y RANGERS -128 Dallas +106
at BOSTON -250 Seattle +202
Winnipeg -128 at BUFFALO +106
Minnesota -113 at N.Y ISLANDERS-106
Calgary -164 at ST. LOUIS +136
Colorado -320 at CHICAGO +255
Ottawa -162 at ARIZONA +134
at VEGAS -137 Florida +114

