March 5, 2023 GMT
Sports Betting Line
|College Basketball
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at YOUNGSTOWN STATE
|2½
|Northern
|Kentucky
|at MONTANA
|5
|Idaho
|State
|at SAINT MARY'S (CA)
|6½
|BYU
|Cleveland State
|3
|at
|MILWAUKEE
|at WEBER STATE
|2
|Sacramento
|State
|at GONZAGA
|12½
|San
|Francisco
|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Portland
|6
|(OFF)
|at
|DETROIT
|Philadelphia
|7½
|(OFF)
|at
|INDIANA
|at CLEVELAND
|2½
|(220)
|Boston
|at MIAMI
|3
|(227)
|Atlanta
|at DENVER
|7
|(227½)
|Toronto
|at SACRAMENTO
|6
|(239)
|New
|Orleans
|NHL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at WINNIPEG
|-230
|San
|Jose
|+188
|Edmonton
|-142
|at
|BUFFALO
|+118
|at DALLAS
|-134
|Calgary
|+112
|Ottawa
|-255
|at
|CHICAGO
|+205
|Nashville
|OFF
|at
|VANCOUVER
|OFF
|at LOS ANGELES
|-154
|Washington
|+128
