Sports Betting Line

College Basketball Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Ole Miss 6 at SOUTH CAROLINA Creighton 6½ at BUTLER at BUFFALO 6½ Bowling Green Kansas 2½ at KANSAS STATE NC State 5½ at GEORGIA TECH Akron 7½ at CENTRAL MICHIGAN Kent State 13½ at EASTERN MICHIGAN at DAYTON 11 Davidson at MIAMI (OH) 5½ Northern Illinois at BALL STATE 10½ Western Michigan NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MILWAUKEE 6 (OFF) Toronto Brooklyn 6 (235) at SAN ANTONIO at DENVER 7 (233½) Portland at LA CLIPPERS OFF (OFF) Philadelphia FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 8½ 8½ (51½) Jacksonville at PHILADELPHIA 7 7½ (48½) NY Giants Sunday at BUFFALO 4 4½ (50½) Cincinnati NHL Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at TORONTO -184 Florida +152 Winnipeg -194 at MONTREAL +160 Minnesota -120 at WASHINGTON +100 at PHILADELPHIA -184 Anaheim +152 at NASHVILLE -200 Columbus +164 Buffalo -182 at CHICAGO +150 Detroit -140 at ARIZONA +116 at EDMONTON -170 Seattle +140

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/