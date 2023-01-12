AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Sports Betting Line

January 12, 2023 GMT
College Basketball
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at CORNELL Yale
Kent State at OHIO
at PURDUE 15 Nebraska
at BUTLER 1 Villanova
at CANISIUS Marist
at IONA 15½ Fairfield
at MOUNT ST. MARY'S Manhattan
Siena 1 at NIAGARA
at AKRON 13½ Eastern Michigan
at ILLINOIS 5 Michigan State
at DAYTON VCU
at NEVADA Utah State
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
New Orleans 5 (OFF) at DETROIT
at WASHINGTON OFF (OFF) New York
at INDIANA OFF (OFF) Atlanta
Golden State (238½) at SAN ANTONIO
at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Phoenix
at CHICAGO 6 (OFF) Oklahoma City
at UTAH 6 (232) Orlando
at LA CLIPPERS OFF (OFF) Denver
at SACRAMENTO 10 (OFF) Houston
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
NFL
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at SAN FRANCISCO 10 (42) Seattle
LA Chargers (47½) at JACKSONVILLE
Sunday
at BUFFALO 10½ 13½ (43½) Miami
at MINNESOTA 3 3 (48½) NY Giants
at CINCINNATI 10 (40½) Baltimore
Monday
Dallas 3 (45½) at TAMPA BAY
NHL
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at PITTSBURGH -166 Winnipeg +138
New Jersey -265 at ANAHEIM +215
Edmonton -162 at SAN JOSE +134

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.