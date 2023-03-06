Sports Betting Line

College Basketball Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at RICHMOND ½ UMass Georgia Tech ½ at FLORIDA STATE at SAINT JOSEPH'S (PA) 2½ Loyola Chicago at CAL BAPTIST ½ Abilene Christian at LA SALLE ½ Rhode Island at BOSTON COLLEGE 5½ Louisville at GRAND CANYON 8½ UT Arlington at UMASS-LOWELL 11½ New Hampshire at MERRIMACK 3½ Fairleigh Dickinson at VERMONT 13½ Binghamton at VIRGINIA TECH 7½ Notre Dame at FAIRFIELD 2½ Saint Peter's at CSU BAKERSFIELD 2½ CSU Northridge at TARLETON STATE 7½ UT Rio Grande Valley at SFA 1½ Utah Tech at LONG BEACH STATE 9½ Cal Poly NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT OFF (OFF) Washington Milwaukee 7½ (OFF) at ORLANDO at NEW YORK 9½ (OFF) Charlotte at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Philadelphia Brooklyn 7½ (OFF) at HOUSTON Golden State 5 (OFF) at OKLAHOMA CITY at DALLAS OFF (OFF) Utah at LA LAKERS 1½ (226) Memphis NHL Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at TAMPA BAY -315 Philadelphia +250 at PITTSBURGH -300 Columbus +240 at NEW JERSEY -128 Toronto +106 Carolina -310 at MONTREAL +245 at FLORIDA -138 Vegas +115 at N.Y ISLANDERS -162 Buffalo +134 at MINNESOTA -142 Calgary +118 at COLORADO -285 San Jose +230 St. Louis -134 at ARIZONA +112 at SEATTLE -280 Anaheim +225

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/