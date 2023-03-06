Sports Betting Line

AP NEWS
March 6, 2023 GMT
College Basketball
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at RICHMOND ½ UMass
Georgia Tech ½ at FLORIDA STATE
at SAINT JOSEPH'S (PA) Loyola Chicago
at CAL BAPTIST ½ Abilene Christian
at LA SALLE ½ Rhode Island
at BOSTON COLLEGE Louisville
at GRAND CANYON UT Arlington
at UMASS-LOWELL 11½ New Hampshire
at MERRIMACK Fairleigh Dickinson
at VERMONT 13½ Binghamton
at VIRGINIA TECH Notre Dame
at FAIRFIELD Saint Peter's
at CSU BAKERSFIELD CSU Northridge
at TARLETON STATE UT Rio Grande Valley
at SFA Utah Tech
at LONG BEACH STATE Cal Poly
NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at DETROIT OFF (OFF) Washington
Milwaukee (OFF) at ORLANDO
at NEW YORK (OFF) Charlotte
at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Philadelphia
Brooklyn (OFF) at HOUSTON
Golden State 5 (OFF) at OKLAHOMA CITY
at DALLAS OFF (OFF) Utah
at LA LAKERS (226) Memphis
NHL
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at TAMPA BAY -315 Philadelphia +250
at PITTSBURGH -300 Columbus +240
at NEW JERSEY -128 Toronto +106
Carolina -310 at MONTREAL +245
at FLORIDA -138 Vegas +115
at N.Y ISLANDERS -162 Buffalo +134
at MINNESOTA -142 Calgary +118
at COLORADO -285 San Jose +230
St. Louis -134 at ARIZONA +112
at SEATTLE -280 Anaheim +225

