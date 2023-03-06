March 6, 2023 GMT
Sports Betting Line
|College Basketball
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at RICHMOND
|½
|UMass
|Georgia Tech
|½
|at
|FLORIDA
|STATE
|at SAINT JOSEPH'S (PA)
|2½
|Loyola
|Chicago
|at CAL BAPTIST
|½
|Abilene
|Christian
|at LA SALLE
|½
|Rhode
|Island
|at BOSTON COLLEGE
|5½
|Louisville
|at GRAND CANYON
|8½
|UT
|Arlington
|at UMASS-LOWELL
|11½
|New
|Hampshire
|at MERRIMACK
|3½
|Fairleigh
|Dickinson
|at VERMONT
|13½
|Binghamton
|at VIRGINIA TECH
|7½
|Notre
|Dame
|at FAIRFIELD
|2½
|Saint
|Peter's
|at CSU BAKERSFIELD
|2½
|CSU
|Northridge
|at TARLETON STATE
|7½
|UT
|Rio
|Grande
|Valley
|at SFA
|1½
|Utah
|Tech
|at LONG BEACH STATE
|9½
|Cal
|Poly
|NBA
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Washington
|Milwaukee
|7½
|(OFF)
|at
|ORLANDO
|at NEW YORK
|9½
|(OFF)
|Charlotte
|at MINNESOTA
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Philadelphia
|Brooklyn
|7½
|(OFF)
|at
|HOUSTON
|Golden State
|5
|(OFF)
|at
|OKLAHOMA
|CITY
|at DALLAS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Utah
|at LA LAKERS
|1½
|(226)
|Memphis
|NHL
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at TAMPA BAY
|-315
|Philadelphia
|+250
|at PITTSBURGH
|-300
|Columbus
|+240
|at NEW JERSEY
|-128
|Toronto
|+106
|Carolina
|-310
|at
|MONTREAL
|+245
|at FLORIDA
|-138
|Vegas
|+115
|at N.Y ISLANDERS
|-162
|Buffalo
|+134
|at MINNESOTA
|-142
|Calgary
|+118
|at COLORADO
|-285
|San
|Jose
|+230
|St. Louis
|-134
|at
|ARIZONA
|+112
|at SEATTLE
|-280
|Anaheim
|+225
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/