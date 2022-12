Sports Betting Line

NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Jacksonville 5½ 3 (43½) at HOUSTON at KANSAS CITY 10 12½ (44½) Denver at TAMPA BAY 7 3½ (40½) Carolina at ATLANTA 3 6 (40½) Arizona at WASHINGTON 1½ 1½ (40½) Cleveland at PHILADELPHIA 5½ 5½ (41½) New Orleans at NY GIANTS 3 5½ (38½) Indianapolis at NEW ENGLAND 2½ 2½ (40½) Miami at DETROIT 6½ 5½ (52½) Chicago NY Jets 1½ 1½ (42½) at SEATTLE San Francisco 5½ 9½ (42½) at LAS VEGAS at LA CHARGERS 7 6½ (41½) LA Rams at GREEN BAY 2½ 3 (48½) Minnesota at BALTIMORE 3½ 2½ (35½) Pittsburgh Monday Buffalo 2½ 1½ (49½) at CINCINNATI

