BC-Sports-Odds

College Basketball
Saturday
|FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG
|at VERMONT;5;UMass-Lowell
|at YALE;5½;Cornell
|at VCU;4;Saint;Louis
|at PRINCETON;3;Pennsylvania
|at DAYTON;5½;Fordham
NBA
Saturday
|FAVORITE;LINE;O/U;UNDERDOG
|at LA CLIPPERS;5;(OFF);New;York
|Miami;3;(OFF);at;ORLANDO
|Utah;3½;(OFF);at;CHARLOTTE
|Indiana;6½;(OFF);at;DETROIT
|Boston;5½;(235);at;ATLANTA
|Chicago;7;(OFF);at;HOUSTON
|at MEMPHIS;OFF;(OFF);Dallas
|at NEW ORLEANS;OFF;(OFF);Oklahoma;City
|at GOLDEN STATE;OFF;(OFF);Milwaukee
|at PHOENIX;3;(237);Sacramento
NHL
Saturday
|FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line
|at BOSTON;-385;Detroit;+300
|at PITTSBURGH;-275;Philadelphia;+220
|New York;-146;at;BUFFALO;+122
|at COLORADO;-405;Arizona;+320
|at FLORIDA;-132;Winnipeg;+113
|New Jersey;-265;at;MONTREAL;+215
|at CAROLINA;-196;Vegas;+162
|at TAMPA BAY;-500;Chicago;+400
|St. Louis;-113;at;COLUMBUS;-107
|at TORONTO;-130;Edmonton;+108
|at N.Y ISLANDERS;-140;Washington;+116
|Dallas;-123;at;SEATTLE;+103
|Ottawa;-128;at;VANCOUVER;+106
|Minnesota;-184;at;SAN;JOSE;+154
|at LOS ANGELES;-150;Nashville;+127
