BC-Sports-Odds

College Basketball

Saturday

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG at VERMONT;5;UMass-Lowell at YALE;5½;Cornell at VCU;4;Saint;Louis at PRINCETON;3;Pennsylvania at DAYTON;5½;Fordham

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE;LINE;O/U;UNDERDOG at LA CLIPPERS;5;(OFF);New;York Miami;3;(OFF);at;ORLANDO Utah;3½;(OFF);at;CHARLOTTE Indiana;6½;(OFF);at;DETROIT Boston;5½;(235);at;ATLANTA Chicago;7;(OFF);at;HOUSTON at MEMPHIS;OFF;(OFF);Dallas at NEW ORLEANS;OFF;(OFF);Oklahoma;City at GOLDEN STATE;OFF;(OFF);Milwaukee at PHOENIX;3;(237);Sacramento

NHL

Saturday

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line at BOSTON;-385;Detroit;+300 at PITTSBURGH;-275;Philadelphia;+220 New York;-146;at;BUFFALO;+122 at COLORADO;-405;Arizona;+320 at FLORIDA;-132;Winnipeg;+113 New Jersey;-265;at;MONTREAL;+215 at CAROLINA;-196;Vegas;+162 at TAMPA BAY;-500;Chicago;+400 St. Louis;-113;at;COLUMBUS;-107 at TORONTO;-130;Edmonton;+108 at N.Y ISLANDERS;-140;Washington;+116 Dallas;-123;at;SEATTLE;+103 Ottawa;-128;at;VANCOUVER;+106 Minnesota;-184;at;SAN;JOSE;+154 at LOS ANGELES;-150;Nashville;+127

