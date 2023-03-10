BC-Sports-Odds

AP NEWS
March 10, 2023 GMT

Sports Betting Line

College Basketball

Saturday

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG
at VERMONT;5;UMass-Lowell
at YALE;5½;Cornell
at VCU;4;Saint;Louis
at PRINCETON;3;Pennsylvania
at DAYTON;5½;Fordham

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE;LINE;O/U;UNDERDOG
at LA CLIPPERS;5;(OFF);New;York
Miami;3;(OFF);at;ORLANDO
Utah;3½;(OFF);at;CHARLOTTE
Indiana;6½;(OFF);at;DETROIT
Boston;5½;(235);at;ATLANTA
Chicago;7;(OFF);at;HOUSTON
at MEMPHIS;OFF;(OFF);Dallas
at NEW ORLEANS;OFF;(OFF);Oklahoma;City
at GOLDEN STATE;OFF;(OFF);Milwaukee
at PHOENIX;3;(237);Sacramento

NHL

Saturday

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line
at BOSTON;-385;Detroit;+300
at PITTSBURGH;-275;Philadelphia;+220
New York;-146;at;BUFFALO;+122
at COLORADO;-405;Arizona;+320
at FLORIDA;-132;Winnipeg;+113
New Jersey;-265;at;MONTREAL;+215
at CAROLINA;-196;Vegas;+162
at TAMPA BAY;-500;Chicago;+400
St. Louis;-113;at;COLUMBUS;-107
at TORONTO;-130;Edmonton;+108
at N.Y ISLANDERS;-140;Washington;+116
Dallas;-123;at;SEATTLE;+103
Ottawa;-128;at;VANCOUVER;+106
Minnesota;-184;at;SAN;JOSE;+154
at LOS ANGELES;-150;Nashville;+127

