BC-Sports-Odds

March 5, 2023 GMT

BC-Sports-Odds

Sports Betting Line

Eds: Available odds.

College Basketball

Monday

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG
at YOUNGSTOWN STATE;2½;Northern;Kentucky
at MONTANA;5;Idaho;State
at SAINT MARY'S (CA);6½;BYU
Cleveland State;3;at;MILWAUKEE
at WEBER STATE;2;Sacramento;State
at GONZAGA;12½;San;Francisco

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE;LINE;O/U;UNDERDOG
Portland;6;(OFF);at;DETROIT
Philadelphia;7½;(OFF);at;INDIANA
at CLEVELAND;2½;(220);Boston
at MIAMI;3;(227);Atlanta
at DENVER;7;(227½);Toronto
at SACRAMENTO;6;(239);New;Orleans

NHL

Monday

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line
at WINNIPEG;-230;San;Jose;+188
Edmonton;-142;at;BUFFALO;+118
at DALLAS;-134;Calgary;+112
Ottawa;-255;at;CHICAGO;+205
Nashville;OFF;at;VANCOUVER;OFF
at LOS ANGELES;-154;Washington;+128

