BC-Sports-Odds
|FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;LINE
|at PITTSBURGH;-125;Atlanta;+115
|at NEW YORK;-116;San;Francisco;+106
|at MILWAUKEE;-210;Cincinnati;+190
|at Los Angeles;-175;St.;Louis;+163
|at TORONTO;-175;Baltimore;+163
|at TAMPA BAY;-172;Kansas;City;+160
|at BOSTON;-105;Cleveland;-105
|at MINNESOTA;-160;Chicago;+150
|at OAKLAND;-195;Texas;+180
|Houston;-171;at;SEATTLE;+159
|FAVORITE;OPEN;TODAY;O/U;UNDERDOG
|Wyoming;+1;4;(46);at;NEW;MEXICO;ST
|at COLORADO ST;14;14;(58);Hawaii
NFL
|FAVORITE;OPEN;TODAY;O/U;UNDERDOG
|Baltimore;PK;2;(43);at;INDIANAPOLIS
Updated odds available at Pregame.com