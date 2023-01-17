BC-Sports-Odds
Sports Betting Line
Eds: Will update later with College odds
NBA
Wednesday
|FAVORITE;LINE;O/U;UNDERDOG
|at NEW YORK;6;(OFF);Washington
|at DALLAS;OFF;(232½);Atlanta
|Miami;1½;(223);at;NEW;ORLEANS
|at OKLAHOMA CITY;4;(241);Indiana
|at MEMPHIS;6½;(OFF);Cleveland
|Charlotte;3;(OFF);at;HOUSTON
|at UTAH;OFF;(OFF);LA;Clippers
|at DENVER;8;(OFF);Minnesota
|Sacramento;3;(246);at;LA;LAKERS
NFL
Saturday
|FAVORITE;OPEN;TODAY;O/U;UNDERDOG
|at KANSAS CITY;8½;8½;(52½);Jacksonville
|at PHILADELPHIA;7;7½;(48½);NY;Giants
Sunday
|at BUFFALO;4;4½;(48½);Cincinnati
|at SAN FRANCISCO;4;3½;(46½);Dallas
NHL
Wednesday
|FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line
|Pittsburgh;-120;at;OTTAWA;+100
|Boston;-166;at;N.Y;ISLANDERS+138
|at CALGARY;-134;Colorado;+112
|Dallas;-164;at;SAN;JOSE;+136
|Tampa Bay;-192;at;VANCOUVER;+158
