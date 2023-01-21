BC-Sports-Odds

Sports Betting Line

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE;LINE;O/U;UNDERDOG at DALLAS;2;(OFF);LA;Clippers at MIAMI;6½;(OFF);New;Orleans at TORONTO;2;(OFF);New;York at PHOENIX;OFF;(OFF);Memphis at DENVER;OFF;(OFF);Oklahoma;City at GOLDEN STATE;7;(OFF);Brooklyn at PORTLAND;4;(OFF);LA;Lakers FAVORITE;OPEN;TODAY;O/U;UNDERDOG

NFL

Saturday

FAVORITE;OPEN;TODAY;O/U;UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA;7;7½;(48½);NY;Giants

Sunday

at BUFFALO;4;5½;(48½);Cincinnati at SAN FRANCISCO;4;3½;(46½);Dallas

NHL

Sunday

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line at NEW JERSEY;-146;Pittsburgh;+122 Los Angeles;-210;at;CHICAGO;+172 Winnipeg;-164;at;PHILADELPHIA;+134 at BOSTON;-320;San;Jose;+255 Vegas;-192;at;ARIZONA;+155

