BC-Sports-Odds

February 4, 2023 GMT

BC-Sports-Odds

Sports Betting Line

Eds: Available odds.

College Basketball

Sunday

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG
at SAINT JOSEPH'S (PA);6½;La;Salle
at RICHMOND;3½;Fordham
at SETON HALL;11½;DePaul
at MICHIGAN;2½;Ohio;State
at MARIST;1½;Canisius
Rider;3½;at;MANHATTAN
at QUINNIPIAC;11½;Mount;St.;Mary's
Iona;6½;at;FAIRFIELD
at SIENA;7½;Niagara
at SOUTHERN ILLINOIS;5½;Missouri;State
Wichita State;5½;at;TULSA
Penn State;3½;at;NEBRASKA
Houston;11½;at;TEMPLE
at UTAH;15½;Cal
at WISCONSIN;3½;Northwestern
at COLORADO;5½;Stanford

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE;LINE;O/U;UNDERDOG
Orlando;1;(OFF);at;CHARLOTTE
Cleveland;4½;(225½);at;INDIANA
at NEW YORK;OFF;(OFF);Philadelphia
at MEMPHIS;5;(OFF);Toronto
at NEW ORLEANS;OFF;(OFF);Sacramento
at MINNESOTA;OFF;(OFF);Denver

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE;OPEN;TODAY;O/U;UNDERDOG
at PHILADELPHIA;1½;1½;(50½);Kansas;City

