BC-Sports-Odds
Sports Betting Line
Eds: Available odds.
College Basketball
Sunday
|FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG
|at SAINT JOSEPH'S (PA);6½;La;Salle
|at RICHMOND;3½;Fordham
|at SETON HALL;11½;DePaul
|at MICHIGAN;2½;Ohio;State
|at MARIST;1½;Canisius
|Rider;3½;at;MANHATTAN
|at QUINNIPIAC;11½;Mount;St.;Mary's
|Iona;6½;at;FAIRFIELD
|at SIENA;7½;Niagara
|at SOUTHERN ILLINOIS;5½;Missouri;State
|Wichita State;5½;at;TULSA
|Penn State;3½;at;NEBRASKA
|Houston;11½;at;TEMPLE
|at UTAH;15½;Cal
|at WISCONSIN;3½;Northwestern
|at COLORADO;5½;Stanford
NBA
Sunday
|FAVORITE;LINE;O/U;UNDERDOG
|Orlando;1;(OFF);at;CHARLOTTE
|Cleveland;4½;(225½);at;INDIANA
|at NEW YORK;OFF;(OFF);Philadelphia
|at MEMPHIS;5;(OFF);Toronto
|at NEW ORLEANS;OFF;(OFF);Sacramento
|at MINNESOTA;OFF;(OFF);Denver
NFL
Sunday
|FAVORITE;OPEN;TODAY;O/U;UNDERDOG
|at PHILADELPHIA;1½;1½;(50½);Kansas;City
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/